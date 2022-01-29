Cpwm LLC Sells 4,817 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cpwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 7.6% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $82,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,167.18.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,318.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,384.01. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

