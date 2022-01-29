Cream (CRM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 116.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a total market cap of $36,478.73 and $9.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream has traded 155.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,349.61 or 0.99586701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00075816 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00252794 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00162180 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.57 or 0.00323484 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007242 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001472 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.