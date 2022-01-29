Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 99,264 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.38% of Credit Acceptance worth $202,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,213,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,922,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

CACC stock opened at $531.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $323.30 and a 52 week high of $703.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $628.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $601.54. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.95, for a total value of $17,223,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total transaction of $691,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,529 shares of company stock worth $39,557,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.