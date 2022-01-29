Credit Suisse AG Buys 62,907 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,032,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,907 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.29% of Consolidated Edison worth $74,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 517.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after purchasing an additional 320,568 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ED opened at $84.63 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

