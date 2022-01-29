Credit Suisse AG Has $61.36 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,349 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Waste Connections worth $61,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Shares of WCN opened at $123.54 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day moving average of $129.77.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.