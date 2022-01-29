Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,385,007 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,714,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,385,007 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.60% of Annaly Capital Management worth $73,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $1,761,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $8,318,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

NYSE:NLY opened at $7.78 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.