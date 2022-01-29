CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,877 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.29% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $110,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $175.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

