Critical Analysis: Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) vs. CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) and CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and CorVel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ruixiang $3.25 million 2.81 $630,000.00 N/A N/A CorVel $552.64 million 5.60 $46.36 million $3.24 53.86

CorVel has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tian Ruixiang and CorVel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A CorVel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of CorVel shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of CorVel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and CorVel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A CorVel 9.89% 26.76% 13.67%

Summary

CorVel beats Tian Ruixiang on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

