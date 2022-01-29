Critical Contrast: Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) versus China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR)

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) and China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intrusion and China Crescent Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrusion $6.62 million 8.33 -$6.52 million ($1.07) -2.74 China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Crescent Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intrusion.

Profitability

This table compares Intrusion and China Crescent Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrusion -261.81% -167.23% -112.36% China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of Intrusion shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Intrusion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Intrusion has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Crescent Enterprises has a beta of 4.03, suggesting that its stock price is 303% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Intrusion and China Crescent Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrusion 0 2 0 0 2.00 China Crescent Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intrusion presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 198.13%. Given Intrusion’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intrusion is more favorable than China Crescent Enterprises.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc. engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. The company was founded by T. Joe Head and G. Ward Paxton in September 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

About China Crescent Enterprises

China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. engages in the business of software engineering, software development, and digital multimedia outsourcing services. The company was founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

