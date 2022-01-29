Critical Review: MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) versus IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MediWound and IM Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 3 0 3.00 IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

MediWound presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 236.32%. IM Cannabis has a consensus price target of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 386.51%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than MediWound.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MediWound and IM Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $21.76 million 2.79 -$9.20 million ($0.40) -5.57 IM Cannabis $11.86 million 9.95 -$21.42 million ($0.76) -2.28

MediWound has higher revenue and earnings than IM Cannabis. MediWound is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IM Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -44.58% -332.31% -40.39% IM Cannabis -60.79% -19.57% -14.00%

Summary

IM Cannabis beats MediWound on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

