Critical Survey: Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Taboola.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A Taboola.com N/A N/A -$20.94 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies N/A -17.15% -2.81% Taboola.com N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyxtera Technologies and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Taboola.com 0 0 7 0 3.00

Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.18%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 136.41%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Cyxtera Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

