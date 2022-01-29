Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 60,171 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Crocs worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Crocs by 37.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Crocs by 74.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Crocs by 197.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $838,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.08. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

