Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.20 Million

Brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to report $23.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $29.00 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $17.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $69.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $140.50 million, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $149.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRON shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRON stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

