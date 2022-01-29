Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.89.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRON shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 366.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 110,483 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
