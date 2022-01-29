Crown Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $704.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crown has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,480.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.47 or 0.00780825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00241774 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00025548 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,957,414 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

