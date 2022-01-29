Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 386,940 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.13% of Cryoport worth $96,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 54.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after purchasing an additional 484,718 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,959,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 7.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 992,522 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $62,628,000 after buying an additional 68,858 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cryoport during the second quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cryoport by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,420,798. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYRX. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.81. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.97 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

