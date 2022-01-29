CryptoBlades (SKILL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.15 Million

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for about $6.08 or 0.00016151 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00049156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.85 or 0.06785355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00055340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,649.04 or 0.99990998 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003196 BTC.

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 836,022 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

