CryptoSoul (SOUL) Market Cap Tops $798,310.67

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $798,310.67 and $982.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00189109 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00029377 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.47 or 0.00389636 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00071688 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

