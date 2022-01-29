CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Hits $0.0076 on Exchanges

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 57% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $4,438.67 and $11.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded up 172.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoVerificationCoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00021850 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000694 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000065 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoVerificationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoVerificationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.