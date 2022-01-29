CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CSRLF remained flat at $$4.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. CSR has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

CSR Company Profile

CSR Ltd. engages in the manufacture and supply of building products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Aluminium, and Property. The Building Products segment includes lightweight systems, insulation, AFS walling systems, inclose Façades, bricks and roofing.

