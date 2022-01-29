CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post sales of $3.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the lowest is $3.34 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $13.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.43 on Friday. CSX has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.