CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post sales of $3.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the lowest is $3.34 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.
On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $13.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CSX.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.43 on Friday. CSX has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
