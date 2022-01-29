Cubiex (CBIX) Trading 27.3% Lower This Week

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Cubiex has a total market cap of $90,295.17 and approximately $42.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.75 or 0.06756126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,921.20 or 0.99854168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051507 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

