Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,308 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,359,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.71.

CFR opened at $140.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.77. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.23 and a 52 week high of $143.94. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,656 shares of company stock worth $16,543,214 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

