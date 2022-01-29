Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,364 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $53,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,548,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,656 shares of company stock worth $16,543,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

CFR opened at $140.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $91.23 and a one year high of $143.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.