Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Shares of CFR stock traded up $4.52 on Friday, reaching $140.32. The stock had a trading volume of 658,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,020. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.77. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $91.23 and a 1 year high of $143.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,656 shares of company stock worth $16,543,214 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

