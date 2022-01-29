Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.8% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.99.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

