CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CURI. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $206.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.48.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

