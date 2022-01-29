CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. CVB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CVB Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,858,000 after purchasing an additional 628,007 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CVB Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,305,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CVB Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.48. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

