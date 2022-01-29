CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. CVB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.
On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVB Financial.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CVB Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,858,000 after purchasing an additional 628,007 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CVB Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,305,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CVB Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.48. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $25.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.