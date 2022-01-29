CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,334,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 48,740 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.33% of CVS Health worth $367,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,511 shares of company stock worth $20,238,775. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $109.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.