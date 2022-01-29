Cyclone Protocol Hits Market Cap of $3.23 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $65,089.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $131.48 or 0.00349761 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009821 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00056326 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 24,573 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.