CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.61.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,148,000 after acquiring an additional 576,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,367,000 after acquiring an additional 251,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,770,000 after acquiring an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day moving average is $81.81. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

