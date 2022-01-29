DAD Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. DAD has a market capitalization of $65.70 million and approximately $634,422.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAD has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004542 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,999,894 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

