DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Market Cap Hits $9.91 Million

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. DAFI Protocol has a market cap of $9.91 million and $349,601.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00108399 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Profile

DAFI Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 540,937,255 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

