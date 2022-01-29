Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 145.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Daiichi Sankyo stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. 92,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,610. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $33.34.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile
