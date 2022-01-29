Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 145.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daiichi Sankyo stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. 92,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,610. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $33.34.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

