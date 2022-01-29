Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Up 136.5% in January

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Daimler Truck stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,140. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTRUY. DZ Bank began coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($47.73) price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Daimler Truck currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

