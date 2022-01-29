Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,595,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

DRI opened at $138.52 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $116.62 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.66.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

