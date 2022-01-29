Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.38. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 2,628,272 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DARE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $113.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DARE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,941,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 525,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 51,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.