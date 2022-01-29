Dash (DASH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $129.56 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $96.16 or 0.00253981 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $129.56 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007609 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000714 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017897 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,554,828 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.