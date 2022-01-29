Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Update

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Get Data443 Risk Mitigation alerts:

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.