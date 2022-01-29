Databroker Price Reaches $0.10 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Databroker has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $12,706.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043272 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00108843 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.