Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 41.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 71.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $136.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of -978.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.12. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Datadog’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $55,916,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $2,404,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,844,709 shares of company stock worth $320,112,769. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.84.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

