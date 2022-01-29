Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.0696 on Major Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0696 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $227,189.82 and approximately $8,882.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.22 or 0.00252884 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006930 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000890 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.67 or 0.01134548 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,263,350 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

