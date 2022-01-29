DAV Coin (DAV) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $982,849.56 and approximately $993,155.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,471.58 or 0.99976388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00075372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.43 or 0.00289569 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00029083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009027 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002120 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

