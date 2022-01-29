Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $308.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

