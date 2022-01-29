DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,746 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCP shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 318.37%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

