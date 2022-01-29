Decentr (DEC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $262,098.00

Decentr (CURRENCY:DEC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Decentr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentr has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. Decentr has a market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $262,098.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentr alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.00251784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00043370 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentr Coin Profile

Decentr is a 240000000 coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,768,535 coins. Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentr is decentr.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Darico Coin is a utility token that’s been designed specifically to empower people by providing them with professional and user-friendly investment tools that enable holders to make informed cryptocurrency investment decisions. Holders of Darico Coin will receive exclusive access to the entire Darico ecosystem, including the wallet, terminal, liquidity pool, Index Fund, debit card, and exchange. The Darico ecosystem solves the information challenge by giving DEC holders the tools they need to access trusted sources of information. Because Darico constantly surveys and analyses the crypto landscape, its users will be assured that they’re receiving the best possible and most timely information available. Darico users will also gain access to its unique range of products that make up its ecosystem; the Darico wallet, terminal, index fund, debit card and exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Decentr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.