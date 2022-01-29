Decentral Games Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $130.92 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 390,242,687 coins and its circulating supply is 385,911,377 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

