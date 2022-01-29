Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post sales of $23.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $19.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $95.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.41 million to $99.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $123.57 million, with estimates ranging from $99.92 million to $149.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

DCPH opened at $7.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $454.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.52. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

