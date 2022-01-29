DECOIN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $50.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007373 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 264.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001163 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,120,320 coins and its circulating supply is 56,290,489 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

