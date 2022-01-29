DeepBrain Chain Market Capitalization Tops $8.35 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and approximately $295,839.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001133 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

